The Air Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, a unit of the Ohio Air National Guard stationed at Toledo's Air National Guard Base, is scheduled to conduct fly-overs of northwest Ohio communities, including Defiance, on Wednesday from 1:45-2:15 p.m., supporting frontline workers and essential personnel in the fight against COVID-19 and an effort to lift the spirits and morale of fellow Ohioans. Other communities in its path on Wednesday include Napoleon, Archbold, Wauseon, Delta and Swanton.
