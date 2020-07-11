Organizers of the annual Garrit Nixon Memorial Golf Classic have announced that this year’s event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made a significant impact on the world that has affected us all in one way or another. Due to the pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Garrit Nixon Memorial Golf Classic,” read a press release on the cancellation.
“While this decision is disappointing, the health and safety of our golfers and volunteers is of the utmost importance, and we feel that cancelling the outing is the right decision for everyone involved.”
Nixon, a 2002 graduate of Defiance High School and a football captain his senior year, died Dec. 27, 2003.
Proceeds from the outing generate funds for the Garrit Nixon Scholarship, awarded each year to a senior member of the Defiance High School football team who exhibits outstanding leadership skills on and off the field and meets the academic and extracurricular requirements.
The latest recipient of the scholarship was Tyrel Goings, who received $3,000.
Each year the outing has strong cooperation and assistance from Nixon’s parents, Greg and Deb; sisters, Mackenzie and Shelby; and many of his classmates and their parents.
“We will not be together this year, but rest assured the Garrit Nixon Memorial Golf Classic will be back. We have every intention of continuing the outing next year, and hope that you can join us again. We eagerly look forward to seeing everyone for a fun day of golf, food and prizes.
“This year would have marked the 16th consecutive year of the outing and we can not be more thankful to all the sponsors, golfers and volunteers that have made this golf outing a success over the past 15 years. Thank you. We have no doubt that we will have many more future years of success.”
