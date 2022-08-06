NAPOLEON — The Henry County Fair here starts next week, marking its 169th year.
Josh Rettig, Henry County Fair Board president, revealed the activities and events fair attendees can look forward to starting Thursday and continuing until Aug. 18.
On the first day, locals can attend the cheerleading competition, which Rettig reported usually brings a large crowd. There will be grandstand events every day, with the tractor pull on Saturday night (Aug. 13) typically generating much excitement.
The 4-H shows are also to be anticipated, said Rettig. In preparation for the heat, he said they have brought in more large industrial fans to keep the temperatures in the buildings down.
Rettig also reported that this year there will be an archery shooting range, courtesy of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
There is also another change people should take note of: Due to higher fuel costs, rides will be starting at 3 p.m. on certain days.
According to Rettig, the first Thursday and Friday of the fair will have rides open at this time. However, over the weekend and on Kids Day, Aug. 17, the rides will be open beginning at noon, continuing until close.
Perhaps one of the largest events at the fair will be the Tomato Festival parade and pageant. The parade on Aug. 14 is scheduled to begin in downtown Napoleon at 6 p.m. and end at the front of the grandstand.
Rettig shared that the festival has been a part of Henry County for as long as he could think back.
“It’s been around long enough that my mother was a participant, and she’s like 72,” he laughed.
This year the gate admission into the fair will be $10 with season passes being sold for $30. Children 12 years and younger will be admitted for free. On Aug. 16, people over 65 and veterans can look forward to free entry as well.
