The national Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization is celebrating its 100th anniversary on Friday, marking a century of service and support for America’s injured and ill veterans, their families and survivors, and communities. As such, Defiance Mayor Mike McCann has issued a proclamation recognizing the day. Commemorating the remembrance are, from left: Bryan Keller, whose company Keller Logistics Group plans and coordinates the Keller Assists Veterans In Crisis program; David Uetterling, Defiance Chapter 36 DAV adjutant; McCann; and Ric Booher, Defiance Chapter 36 DAV commander. The Defiance DAV was established on Oct. 10, 1933.
