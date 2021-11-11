In 1921, on the 11th day of the 11th month at 11 a.m., World War I, the “war to end all wars” ended. Thursday throughout Europe, Armistice Day was commemorated. In the U.S., Veterans Day was remembered. Here, standing outside the Defiance County Courthouse are veterans Ron Crawford (left), and Lynn Lance of the Defiance VFW Post 3360. Throughout the day, veterans stood guard at the eternal flame.
