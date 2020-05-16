Juan Silva

U.S. Navy boatswain’s mate seaman Juan Silva of Defiance uses binoculars to search for surface contacts from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer U.S.S. Russell earlier this spring. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, was on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

 U.S. Navy photo by mass communication specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch

