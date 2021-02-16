Silva U.S.S. Russell

U.S. Navy boatswain’s mate seaman Juan Silva, from Defiance, uses an alidade on a bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer U.S.S. Russell earlier this month. The Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

 U.S. Navy photo by mass communication specialist 3rd class Wade Costin

