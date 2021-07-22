Adam Butler promotion
U.S. Navy photo by Michael Critelli

Mass Communications Specialist Adam Butler (right), of Bryan, is shown being presented a promotion letter to Second Class Petty Officer by Cmdr. Joseph Burgon aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) on July 15. The Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

