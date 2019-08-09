Northwest Ohio residents bearing American flags lined the highway through two counties Thursday afternoon as a procession brought home the body of Army Pfc. Brandon Kreischer, 20, Stryker.
The Bryan High School graduate died July 29 from wounds sustained in a combat-related incident in southern Afghanistan. Kreischer was assigned to the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, based in Fort Bragg, N.C.
Area residents stood along the route from Toledo Express Airport to Williams County as the procession passed through Swanton, Delta, Burlington, West Unity and Bryan. The escort included law enforcement and dozens of motorcyclists.
In Bryan, the Bryan and Defiance fire departments’ ladder trucks draped a large American flag across High Street. Area fire departments from Defiance and Williams counties had trucks blocking off side streets along the procession route and firefighters stood at attention in Williams County. Law enforcement from Defiance and Williams counties also were in attendance in the Bryan area, while Life Flight did a fly-over.
Services for Kreischer will be held in the Bryan High School gymnasium, 1000 Fountain Grove Drive, Bryan. Visitation will be today from 3-8 p.m. The funeral is slated for Saturday at 11 a.m., with doors open at 10 a.m. Pastor Brock Rohrer will officiate.
Graveside services will be private at Evansport Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the United States Army 82nd Airborne Honor Guard. Handling arrangements is Krill Funeral Service, Bryan.
Also killed in the July 29 attack was Spc. Michael Isaiah Nance, 24, Chicago.
On A1: Bryan and Defiance fire departments set up their tower trucks to display a large American flag across High Street in Bryan while residents line the street in observance of the procession for Pfc. Brandon Kreischer.
Photos courtesy of Edward Bohn
