U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Alyssa Colley, of Edgerton, visits and plays with children at Caritas Orphanage, Djibouti on Nov. 10. Caritas has been working with street children in Djibouti for the last 18 years. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing suport to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.
