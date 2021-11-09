ANN ARBOR — Members of the American Legion Riders Group, Post 300, Napoleon, recently presented a check for $3,500 to the Fisher House organization in Ann Arbor, Mich. The money represented the proceeds of several fundraisers conducted by the Riders Group and the Post.
The Fisher House is located adjacent to the Veteran Administration Hospital in Ann Arbor which veterans and military families in Northwest Ohio rely upon for treatment. For more than 30 years the Fisher House program has provided a “home away from home” for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. These homes offer free, temporary lodging to military and Veteran’s families enabling them to be close to their loved one during a medical crisis with the healing love only family can provide.
There are more than 90 Fisher House locations in the U.S., Germany and United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.fisherhousemichigan.org.
