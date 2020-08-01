U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mates 3rd Class Jacob Zigler of Defiance (center), and Braden McDonald of Colquitt, Ga. (right), perform maintenance on an M9 service pistol aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan. The Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, and provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.
