Jacob Zigler

U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mates 3rd Class Jacob Zigler of Defiance (center), and Braden McDonald of from Colquitt, Ga. (right), perform maintenance on an M9 service pistol aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier the U.S.S. Ronald Reagan. The Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, and provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

