WASHINGTON — Defiance native Scott Clippinger was promoted to the rank of colonel in the United States Marine Corps on Oct. 1.
Clippinger is currently attending Top Level School (TLS) at the National War College at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. A 1991 graduate of Defiance High School, Clippinger began his military career in 1991 when he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served as a security forces Marine aboard Naval Station Guam, and Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base, Kings Bay, Ga.
He received his commission via the Platoon Leaders Course and completed Officer Candidate School (OCS) l in 1998. He earned a bachelor of arts degree (summa cum laude) in political science from The Ohio State University in 1998, and a law degree from Ohio State in 2001.
In 2005, Clippinger served with the 2nd Marine Division, 8th Marine Regiment, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and as a Military Transition Team (MTT) advisor for the 1st Iraqi Army Brigade (2006-07). In 2012 Col Clippinger served with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, deploying to the 5th and 6th fleet areas of operation in support of Operation New Dawn.
Clippinger has also had various supporting establishment tours serving as Headquarters and Service Company Commander, Marine Barracks Washington D.C. from 2011-12, Headquarters Marine Corps, Plans, Policies and Operations (PP&O) (2015-2017), Executive Officer of Marine Barracks Washington D.C., (2017-2019) and Commanding Officer, Combat Logistics Battalion 2 (CLB 2) from 2019-2021.
His personal decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal with four gold stars in lieu of fifth award, the Army Commendation Medal and the Humanitarian Service Medal.
Clippinger is married to his wife, Renae, and has twin sons, John and Noah. He is the son of Conrad “Clip” and Linda Clippinger of Defiance.
