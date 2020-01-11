Pictured with two of the six new wheelchairs recently purchased by the Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) Auxiliary are auxiliary board members Jeannine Luderman (left), Brenda Zeedyk (center) and Ruby Walters. The wheelchairs are for general use around Community Memorial Hospital.
