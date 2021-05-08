Nursing is a diverse field. Though many people’s image of a nurse is a blue-clad professional working in a hospital, nurses work in a variety of capacities and settings, and many never step foot inside a hospital unless they’re patients.
When pursuing a career in nursing, students can consider a variety of career options. One such option is health informatics. According to Walden University, health informatics is a field of knowledge that sits at the intersection of health care and technology. Nurses working in hospitals access electronic health records, or EHRs, every day, and health informatics is concerned with the design of EHRs and the analysis of EHR data.
What does a nursing informatics specialist do?
Walden University notes that nursing informatics specialists can play various important roles as health care and technology continue to mesh. There are various jobs within the field of nursing informatics, and the responsibilities associated with those careers are different, but nursing informatics specialists may be tasked with:
• managing transitions from paper to digital records
• developing information systems and ensuring those systems are maintained and routinely updated
• developing EHR interfaces that are efficient and conducive to good care
• analyzing EHR data to identify areas where care can be improved and costs managed more effectively
• working with policymakers, including government agencies, to ensure health care technology is prioritized and supported by laws and regulations
• developing and/or implementing technologies outside of EHR
What level of education do nursing informations specialists need?
The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society Inc., notes that students interested in a career in nursing informatics may need a variety of skills and qualifications to bolster their pursuits. Each job is different, but the HIMSS notes that a bachelor’s degree in nursing (BSN) is typically a minimum requirement. Chief nursing informatics officer candidates may also need a master’s degree and various certifications to pursue such careers.
The HIMSS also notes that various skills and qualities can benefit students as they pursue careers in nursing informatics. Experience and/or a strong understanding of working in a clinical setting and a willingness and ability to adapt to emerging technologies and innovation can be vital when pursing a career in nursing informatics. Strong project management skills and an understanding of medical economics also can be invaluable for nursing informatics professionals.
Specialities in the field of nursing are always evolving. Nursing informatics is one such specialty that is becoming increasingly vital in the health care industry.
