MAUMEE — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will offer two live webinars this month on effective strategies for communicating with someone living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.
The free, virtual live webinar, “Effective Communication Strategies,” will be offered on Jan. 24. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 and provide an email address. Instructions for joining the webinar will be emailed after registration.
“Alzheimer’s disease consists of early, middle and late stages, and the person living with the disease changes as the disease progresses,” said Pam Myers, program director of the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter. “In addition, as they experience increasing memory loss, their ability to use words and communicate with caregivers decreases. Knowledge of Alzheimer’s stages, what to expect and how to effectively communicate with their loved one at any stage is empowering to the caregiver.”
Communication is more than just talking and listening — it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and lose the ability to use words, families need new ways to connect.
During this webinar, participants will explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help them connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. This program was designed by the Alzheimer’s Association to provide practical information and resources to help dementia caregivers learn how to decode verbal and behavioral messages from people living with dementia.
In Ohio in 2020, 442,000 caregivers provided 590 million hours of unpaid care to 220,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease.
