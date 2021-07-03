Karen Weaver, BSN, RN, CEN, began her career in the healthcare field in 1977. She began as a Registered Nurse on the medical/surgical floor at Medical College of Ohio. A unit with 21 patient beds, one Registered Nurse, one Nursing Aid, and one Licensed Practical Nurse. Her dream to take care of others started when she was very young.
“When I was in third grade, I remember telling my teacher I was going to be a nurse. I had a cousin who was in nursing school then, and it was never a question after that. I feel it truly was my calling,” Weaver said when asked about her decision to choose a healthcare career.
Weaver attended Grant Hospital School of Nursing in Columbus. It was a full-time school with clinicals five days a week and included 10-week rotations in various specialties.
In 1978, she moved to Napoleon to have a job closer to her home. She found a position in the emergency department at the Defiance Hospital Inc. (now ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital). The third shift position was not what she had envisioned she would be in. Having been in the emergency department during her clinicals in Columbus, the chaos and situations that can be presented in the department was not ideal.
“It turned out to be one of the best choices I have ever made. Here I am forty-two years later.”
During her forty-two years at ProMedica Defiance she has been rewarded with the knowledge that she has made a positive difference in the lives of her patients.
Weaver has big plans for her retirement which is this July.
“I have seven grandchildren between the ages of nine months and eighteen years. I want to spend more time with my family. I am blessed to have my mother, who is ninety-two, and plan to spend more time with her.”
