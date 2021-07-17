OTTAWA — In an effort to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to all eligible members of the community, the Putnam County Health Department will be traveling throughout the county beginning July 19. The clinics are open to ALL residents who are eligible for the vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine (age 12 and up) and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine (age 18 and up) will be available. Vaccination is the best way to stop the spread of all variants of COVID-19 in the community. The Putnam County Health Department will provide walk-in clinics at the following locations:
Monday, July 19
• 2-3:30 p.m. — Cloverdale Town Hall
• 4-6 p.m. — Dupont Town Hall
Wednesday, July 21
• 10-11:30 a.m. — Columbus Grove Elementary School
• Noon–1:30 p.m. — Leipsic Community Center
• 2-4 p.m. — Kalida Schools Administration Building
Thursday, July 22
• 2-3:30 p.m. — Ottoville School
• 4-6 p.m. — Ft. Jennings School
Friday, July 23
• 10-11:30 a.m. — Pandora School
• 2:30–4 p.m. — St. Nicholas Parish Hall, Miller City
Monday, July 26
• 4:30-6 p.m. — Continental Library
COVID-19 vaccines are also available at the health department, some healthcare providers and pharmacies throughout Putnam County.
In addition to the vaccine to help prevent COVID-19, it is important to remember that contact tracing and infection control procedures are still done to control the spread of disease. Positive COVID-19 cases continue to be reported to the health department and disease investigation continues for people who are ill or have been exposed to COVID-19. Guidelines from the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health state that non-vaccinated individuals should quarantine for 7-14 days if they are exposed to COVID-19 to reduce the potential spread to others. Those who are ill with the illness should isolate for 10 days.
For more information about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccination clinics, visit www.putnamhealth.com
