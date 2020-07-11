PERRYSBURG — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will present a virtual discussion on dementia with special guest Sara Hunter, DNP, APRN-CNP, live from 4:30-5:30 p.m. July 21.
Dr. Hunter completed her doctorate in nursing practice from The Ohio State University College of Nursing in May 2019. She completed her master’s of science in nursing through the University of Toledo where her thesis focused on helping caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease be connected with support and resources in the community.
Since graduating nursing school, Dr. Hunter has spent her career focused in neurology—first for four years in the Toledo Hospital Neurological intensive care unit and the past five years in outpatient neurology practicing at ProMedica Physicians Adult Neurology with Dr. Loomus in Levis Commons in Perrysburg.
During the live video-conference, Dr. Hunter will be talking about what to expect in a neurology visit, will address memory issues, and review self care for caregivers. “ One thing I talk about with families,” said Dr. Hunter “is making a plan for care of their loved one with dementia. It is important not to wait to plan when in a crisis situation”.
People interested in attending can submit their questions ahead of time to Pam Myers, program director at pjmyers@alz.org. “We will have a Q&A session with Dr. Hunter after her presentation” said Myers “so please submit your questions after you register”.
The dementia discussion is free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900. After registration, you will receive a confirmation email with log-in instructions.
