Scholarship winner

Lisa McClure of the Paulding County Foundation (left) presents the Robert Brandt scholarship to Vantage Adult Education practical nursing program student Taya Helm. The $500 scholarship is given to Vantage graduates who are returning for a career in technical training.

VAN WERT — Vantage Adult Education practical nursing program student Taya Helm was awarded the Robert Brandt Scholarship.

The Robert Brandt Adult Education Scholarship was established in 2014 in memory of Bob Brandt, Vantage’s first superintendent.

The $500 scholarship is awarded to Vantage high school graduates who are returning for career technical training, which will result in an industry certification, a program completion certificate, or a postsecondary degree through a partnering institution.

Students must also show self-reliance, passion for a goal and initiative.

Taya Helm was a Vantage Health Technology student who graduated from Parkway High School, and was selected by adult education director Kathleen Tyler after recommendations were considered by a cross selection of adult education staff.

