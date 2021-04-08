PAULDING — Paulding County Hospital and Paulding County Health Department are ready and available to assist with providing employees of local businesses as well as local teens with COVID-19 vaccinations. Combined, both entities have been able to vaccinate 4,897 essential workers and eligible Paulding County residents thus far.
All Ohioans age 16 years of age and older are now eligible to receive COVID vaccines. Youth age 16-17 are eligible and have been approved to receive Pfizer COVID vaccines. Beginning at age 18, individuals are approved to receive Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
Currently, Paulding County Health Department has COVID vaccine appointments available for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine brands. Ohioans age 18 and older are eligible to receive both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. As of today, Paulding County Hospital has Pfizer brand COVID vaccine appointments available. Ohioans age 16 years of age and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine.
To schedule an appointment for your COVID vaccine with Paulding County Health Department please call 419-399-3921. For individuals wishing to receive Pfizer vaccines you can schedule an appointment online at pauldingcountyhospital.com by selecting “CLICK HERE to schedule your COVID 19 Vaccine Appointment.” The online scheduling tool allows you to quickly select the time and available location to receive your vaccine. Individuals may also call the Paulding County Hospital COVID Vaccine Clinic at 419-399-1163 on Monday and Tuesday, from 8 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
