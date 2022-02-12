MAUMEE — Three upcoming online programs offered by the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will help families identify signs of dementia in their loved ones, learn more about Alzheimer’s disease, and determine ways to communicate at each stage of the disease.
“It is important to be aware of the signs of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, as many people living with Alzheimer’s are not diagnosed,” said Pam Myers, Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter program director. “Even after a diagnosis, many families are unfamiliar with the disease and what it entails. As dementia progresses, it can become more and more difficult to communicate with a loved one and to understand what they need. These three programs can help.”
The virtual programs, being offered free to the community, are:
• “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” from 5-6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14.
• “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
• “Effective Communication Strategies,” from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.
These programs will be presented on Zoom. Pre-registration is required. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 and provide an email address. Instructions about how to join the webinars will be emailed to registrants.
Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. During “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” participants will learn about how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; and possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process.
Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. Join “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s; the difference between Alzheimer’s, dementia and normal aging; stages and risk factors of the disease; current research and treatments available for some symptoms; and Alzheimer’s Association resources.
When a loved one has Alzheimer’s or another dementia, their forms of communication shift and they come to rely more on attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language as their ability to use words is lost. “Effective Communication Strategies” teaches families how to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, as well as strategies to help them connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
“An early diagnosis can improve the quality of care and quality of life for someone living with dementia, and it may reduce the financial and emotional impact of the disease,” Myers said. “Join us to learn practical tools and to access information and support that can help your family throughout this journey.”
Those who are concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter at 419-537-1999 to schedule a care consultation and be connected with local resources that can help.
