MAUMEE — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will hold a virtual educational program on Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia for families and community members impacted by the disease.
The program will run on Zoom on the following dates and times:
• Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.
• Dec. 13 at 11 a.m.
• Dec. 15 at 11a.m.
“This program offers an overview of the disease, how it progresses, and how to access resources” said Pam Myers, program director of the Chapter. “It is our most attended and popular program."
The Alzheimer’s Association has created an education program covering the basics of Alzheimer’s and dementia to provide a general overview for people who are facing a diagnosis as well as those who wish to be informed.
The free one-hour Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia program:
● Explores the relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
● Examines what happens in a brain affected by Alzheimer’s.
● Details the risk factors for and three general stages of the disease.
● Identifies FDA-approved treatments available to treat some symptoms.
● Looks ahead to what’s on the horizon for Alzheimer’s research.
● Offers helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources.
Register online at alz.org/CRF or call 800-272-3900.
In the United States alone, more than 6 million individuals are living with Alzheimer’s and 11 million are serving as their unpaid caregivers. The disease is a global crisis that impacts numerous families right here in our community. However, no one has to face this disease alone or without information.
