(BPT) — Success breeds complacency and in healthcare this is particularly problematic with heart disease.
Over the past 50 years, deaths from heart disease have been cut by more than 50% — a public health success story driven largely by medical innovation such as procedures and drugs, according to researchers and U.S. government data.
However, despite this progress, heart disease remains the number one cause of death. It kills as many Americans as all cancers and chronic lower respiratory diseases combined. And after decades of progress, in the past ten years, deaths from heart disease have increased. Many healthcare professionals worry that no further progress is being made against the number one killer and more treatment innovation is needed.
“Despite it still being the major killer in the United States responsible for about 610,000 deaths [each year, between 1999-2013] according to the American Heart Association (AHA), [heart disease] seems to generate less fear among the public than cancer ... or even the opioid epidemic,” said Mimi Swartz, executive editor at Texas Monthly and contributing opinion writer, writing about coronary complacency in 2018.
Some argue that these decades of progress have dulled the perception of heart disease as one of the most dangerous public health threats. Others argue that lowering heart disease risk further is too difficult and too void of medical advances to garner media attention. Health experts warn that heart disease, although blunted by medical advancements, is still a ubiquitous, ticking time bomb. Patients and physicians need greater awareness about lowering risk through lifestyle choices. Additional therapies can also lower the risk of heart disease beyond management of blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol.
“We may be incubating another [negative] cycle ... the skyrocketing increase in obesity, diabetes and the metabolic syndrome even as smoking decreases and hypertension and hyperlipidemia are better treated, may presage such a recurrence,” Henry Greenberg, Susan Raymond and Stephen Leeder, experts affiliated with Columbia University’s Center for Global Health and Economic Development, said in the journal Health Affairs.
The good news, experts say, is there are steps known to help prevent cardiovascular disease and thwart complacency.
U.S. health authorities recommend the following steps to prevent heart disease. Eat a healthy diet including fresh fruits and vegetables, limited processed foods and low-fat, low-sodium and high-fiber foods. Maintain a healthy weight. Get enough physical activity to keep weight down and lower blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Don’t smoke. And avoid drinking too much alcohol.
Finally, while advances in medical innovation — the discovery of new ways to prevent and treat cardiovascular disease — have been relatively slow in recent decades, there have been meaningful new findings. Some of these findings have led to corrections in certain prior conventional thinking, such as the lack of value of dietary supplements for treatment of serious diseases. Other findings include new therapies which provide opportunities to improve care for many patients.
Complacency with taking control of your cardiovascular health can be a killer, but steps — old and new — can help us all try to avoid it and the perils it can bring.
