ARCHBOLD — Pink may not be thought of as a typical fall color by most people. But for Dr. Michael Thomson, president of Northwest State Community College, it is the symbol of a fight he and several other community leaders have joined for October.
“It is an honor and a privilege to join Real Men Wear Pink, or Pinktober as we call it, and our support for the American Cancer Society (ACS). For me, it is a personal journey,” Thomson explained.
Thomson joins 10 other corporate and community leaders in the Real Men Wear Pink of Northwest Ohio campaign.
As a Real Men Wear Pink candidate, community leaders commit to wearing pink throughout October; raising awareness for the cause through their social media networks; and raising a minimum of $2,500 to help in the fight. The northwest Ohio group goal for Pinktober is $45,000.
Breast cancer affects everyone — women and men. Apart from skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common cancer type in women.
As is the case with most people who become involved with the ACS, Thomson’s family has been touched by cancer. His connection to breast cancer runs especially deep. Both his mother and grandmother succumbed to stage four breast cancer within a year of their diagnosis. And incredibly, they passed away on the same date some 20 years apart.
“While I thought that was my only touch from cancer, my world was rocked in 2009 when my spouse of 17 years was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. She survived bravely for seven years, surpassing the life span for over 90% of women similarly diagnosed. As her primary caregiver, it was very hard, but I was so thankful for resources and assistance from so many, including ACS,” Thomson continued.
His personal health journey took a new path in 2018 when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He is a one-year survivor with a good prognosis.
“As both a caregiver and a survivor, I have utilized ACS resources. There is so much information on cancer, but ACS is the ‘go to’ spot for quality information that helps both caregivers and survivors to live smartly. Wearing pink at my workplace and in the community will give me abundant opportunities to share my journey and the important work being done to cure all cancers and tout the great work of the ACS,” Thomson said.
“I’ve seen the personal damage cancer has done to patients, caregivers and families. Since moving to Defiance, I am especially thankful for great medical care in northwest Ohio. It was at my annual physical with my local health provider (Defiance Activate Clinic) that they discovered my prostate cancer very early in its development. That led to early and effective treatment and a good prognosis for me. I strongly encourage everyone to be proactive in looking for cancer signs.”
Thomson is an active voice in other community cancer outreaches. He was the moderator for a panel discussion at the second annual Michelle Bard Gear Community Cancer Symposium held recently in Bryan.
Donations can be made to Thomson’s campaign by mail to American Cancer Society, ATTN: Real Men Wear Pink of Northwest Ohio/Michael Thomson, 740 Commerce Drive, suite B, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.
Real Men Wear Pink gives men a leadership role in the fight against breast cancer. Community leaders around the nation use the power of pink to raise awareness and money for the American Cancer Society’s breast cancer initiatives, including innovative research, patient services, and education around screenings and risk reduction. It is one important way that ACS is attacking cancer from every angle.
The top fundraiser receives an exclusive prize and bragging rights as the #1 Real Man. World Boxing Champion Oscar De La Hoya is the Real Men Wear Pink celebrity ambassador. Since his mother lost her fight to breast cancer in 1990, De La Hoya has considered the fight against breast cancer to be the biggest fight of his life.
Every dollar raised helps ACS save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research and patient support. Currently, a $792,000 breast cancer research grant is being conducted at the University of Toledo. Overall, the ACS has funded more than $67 million in research.
