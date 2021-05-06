After gaining an RN license, many experts expand into more specialty categories that help patients who require more in-depth support.
Check out a few niches that nursing professionals can fill, according to the Nurse Journal organization.
NEONATAL NURSES
Neonatal nurses are on the frontlines in intensive care units that provide support for infants at risk of complications or in need of specialized care. Some of the conditions in babies that they bear include:
• Premature newborns.
• Cardiac or congenital disabilities.
• Genetic conditions.
• Drug dependency. Generally, infants receive care until they can leave the hospital. Still, sometimes, further consideration is required and provided by these critical health care experts.
INFECTION CONTROL
Prevention nurses are efficient at identifying and man- aging infections, diseases and viruses. They work in hospitals, clinics and community health centers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these professionals filled a vital role in focusing on patient case reporting and widespread infection prevention.
They serve as critical advocates who ensure that health care centers are safe and sanitary for both patients and the facility’s employees.
DIALYSIS NURSE
Dialysis is a medical process that cleans the blood of patients who struggle with kidney-related diseases. Experts in charge of oversee- ing the tasks operate equipment that sanitizes the blood and assesses patients’ vital signs before and after the procedure. They are also responsible for providing education about medication and aftercare.
INFORMATICS NURSE
Hospitals and clinics rely on strict management of healthcare data and communications. Informatic nurses are fluent in computer science, information technology and nursing. They use their training to support providers’ efforts by developing medical data and systems that improve overall patient outcomes.
NURSE EDUCATOR
Many RNs turn their expertise into an academic role to help other nurses advance in their careers. As an educator, experts lead degree programs in a classroom setting or with hands-on training in a medical environment. Their duties include advising students, creating and evaluating curriculum and conducting research.
