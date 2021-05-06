If you serve in an administrative role at a health care facility or simply admire the hardworking medical workers in your community, saying thank you can help inspire nurses. Here are some ideas to show your gratitude and help nurses keep a smile on their faces.
MEAL DELIVERY
As a nurse working long hours, the next meal isn’t always guaranteed.
Professionals sometimes find themselves without ample time to grab their favorite lunch or dinner and substitute it with a quick snack. To show thanks, work with a local catering service or diner to bring in various options. If you’re unsure about the staff’s favorite meals, ask around to get a general idea of popular cuisine.
Once everything is in place, it’s a good idea to alert those involved so they can plan to forego bringing their own lunch and enjoying a catered meal. Another good option is to supply the nurses with gift cards to local eateries. This will allow them to spend time with their friends or family while eating on their own time.
MAKE THEIR DEDICATION KNOWN
While most nurses humbly strive to provide optimal care for patients without recognition, sometimes, a kind word or acknowledgment can help enhance their performance. Consider dedicating a corner in the break room with a gratitude board where facility workers can share feedback about their coworkers’ commitment. Not only will nurses feel satisfied with the comments that showcase their dedication, but they can feel appreciated by their peers, which can help build relationships.
SUPPORT THEIR MENTAL HEALTH
A health care setting can be damaging to the mental health of the people working in the facility. You can show your support by setting aside time for a few beneficial exercises or by gifting certificates for a local fitness center. Here are some ideas that can promote better emotional health.
• Dedicate a time of day where the nursing staff partakes in meditation.
• Offer virtual or physical yoga classes to decrease stress hormones and reduce anxiety.
• Offer ways for nurses to earn time off by achieving goals that they set.
Help your nurses avoid burnout by ensuring their mental health is in peak condition, even in a stressful setting.
