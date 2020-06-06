VAN WERT — CHP Home Care & Hospice is offering support for children and youth dealing with issues related to the loss of a special person in their lives.
“Summer survival bags” and Rays of Hope Zoom group meetings are available through CHP Hospice each month this summer.
Survival bags will include activities and lessons for kids to complete with their families. They will also have crafts and other goodies with the purpose of providing meaningful ways for kids and their families to cope with grief and loss during this time of social distancing.
Zoom group meetings will provide youth with the opportunity to meet with others their age who are dealing with similar loss-related feelings and issues. The meetings will be led by CHP Hospice social workers and are generally appropriate for ages 9-17. Groups may be sub-divided by age depending on registration.
Bag pick-up is offered on scheduled dates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at CHP office locations, including Archbold, Bryan, Defiance and Paulding.
Families must RSVP to receive bags and to participate in Zoom meetings. Dates for CHP summer bereavement support for kids:
• Bag Pick-up: Jun. 12, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Deadline to RSVP: Jun. 8
• Zoom Group: Jun. 15, 2 p.m.
• Bag Pick-up: Jul. 10, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Deadline to RSVP: Jul. 6
• Zoom Group: Jul. 13, 2 p.m.
• Bag Pick-up: Aug. 7, 8 a.m – 5 p.m. – Deadline to RSVP: Aug. 3
• Zoom Group: Aug. 10, 2 p.m.
For questions or to register for summer survival bags and/or Zoom group meetings, contact Laurie Hockenberry at 419-782-4131.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.