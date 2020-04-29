With the calendar set to turn from “April showers” to “May flowers,” now is the time many will go outside for fresh air and to get some exercise.
Although the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is still prevalent, there are many opportunities to exercise inside and out while adhering to social distancing.
Rachelle Kuhn, health promotion coordinator for the Defiance County Health Department, explained that although the department is busy dealing with COVID-19, that doesn’t mean plans to help people be healthy both physically and mentally have gone by the wayside.
“My main focus is collaboration, so as a health department we work with agencies inside and outside of Defiance County to implement specific programming for Defiance County,” said Kuhn. “I assist other agencies in looking at the data we receive from our community health assessment, and our community health improvement plan (CHIP), so we can create specific goals and objectives in order to meet the health disparities in Defiance County.”
Kuhn pointed to four areas identified in the CHIP, that include: mental health and addiction, chronic illness, injury prevention and environmental health. The CHIP outlines specific ways to deal with those areas. For example, under injury prevention, the Defiance County Health Department worked with agencies to develop balance classes for senior citizens to help prevent falls, which the community health assessment determined was an issue.
“Another initiative we’re working on related to chronic disease is the implementation of community-wide physical activity campaigns,” said Kuhn. “Again, we’re collaborating with other agencies to offer walking trails, challenges, and incentives for those challenges. We want people to get healthy and stay healthy.”
The health promotion coordinator shared while we may not be able to go to the gym right now, there are still many ways to be active during the pandemic.
“On our website (defiancecohealth.org), and on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts, we are putting information there to let people know what they can be doing in their house to be safe, and what they can do when they’re outside as well,” said Kuhn. “You can go out for a walk, walk your dog, go for run, but in doing so, maintain social distancing and wear a cloth mask. Of course, continue to wash your hands and use hand sanitizer frequently.
“Now that the weather is getting nicer, we’ll see more people outside being active, so we ask that when you do go outside, take precautions to keep yourself and others safe,” continued Kuhn. “If you have a gym membership, I know a lot of facilities have been posting resources on their websites including online workouts, so please be aware of the resources available. Being active, especially now, not only helps your physical health, but your mental health, too.”
