NAPOLEON — The Souper Heroes team at Campbell Soup has hit a fundraising milestone in the fight against cancer. The team’s annual golf outing raised $83,000 this year bringing their total contribution over 13 years to $1 million.
The team is part of the Relay for Life of Henry County. Souper Heroes was recognized this week both locally and for team excellence in the American Cancer Society North Central Region, which includes Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee.
Karla Batt, community development manager with the American Cancer Society, said Henry County Relay for Life has ranked nationally per the population bucket criteria consistently for the last eight years. It has raised more than $200,000 the last two years.
The golf outing is held every year on the Friday and Saturday of the Labor Day weekend at the Ironwood Golf Course and Country Club in Wauseon. The Driving for a Cure Committee has been organizing the event for 13 years now. Committee member Cindy Small said those involved are from Campbell Soup and the affiliates located at the same site: Silgan, can supplier; and Amcor Rigid Plastic, plastic bottle supplier. Small is an original committee member.
Small said the fundraiser began as a one-day event with two flights, morning and afternoon. It was planned in just three months. Organizers decided there was too much activity for just one day, and the second day was added. The planning became a year-round effort. Dean Yungmann is chairman of the committee that is now referred to as a “well-oiled machine.”
There are 36 teams that participate each day, with 288 golfers involved. Small said that is why the Ironwood location became home to the fundraiser — it is an 18-hole course — and those at Ironwood are gracious hosts. “They greet us with open arms.”
The year was dubbed as the year for “the million dollar swing” to put the total over the top. The $83,000 collected this year brought the total to $1,068,000 and “some change,” according to Small. She is quick to credit the success of the fundraiser to the generous community.
“We can’t do any of this without the generous contributions of our sponsors, volunteers and those who attend. It is the whole community. Cancer touches everyone in some way or form, so they come out to support this fundraiser.”
Food, a 50-50 drawing, and raffles are also part of the fun. There is also a super raffle, with special prizes such as an elite set of golf clubs, a Weber grill, bicycles, and a set of cornhole boards made to look like Campbell Soup cans.
This is the last year for Small to be involved with the golf outing committee since she is retiring from Campbell’s to move closer to family. But word has it that her fellow committee members hope to convince her to come back for the 2020 event.
