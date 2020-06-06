TOLEDO — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will offer a three-part series this month on caregiving for someone in the middle-stage of the disease.
Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers – Middle Stage will be offered as a free virtual webinar on June 10, 17 and 24. Each day will offer different information. The sessions are open to the public. The classes are from 3:30–5 p.m.
Alzheimer’s is a fatal brain disease that cannot be prevented, slowed or cured. In the middle stage of Alzheimer’s, those who are care partners become hands-on caregivers because the disease is progressive. During the webinar, participants will hear caregivers and professionals discuss helpful strategies to provide safe and effective care.
To register for the series, call the association’s 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
