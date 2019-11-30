NAPOLEON — Henry County Hospital has announced that it will be opening a new orthopedic service line on Monday. The clinic, which will be staffed by orthopedic physician assistants, a certified nurse practitioner and an on-call orthopedic surgeon, will offer same-day orthopedic and sports injury care to patients of all ages.
“This is a service that patients were previously needing to leave the county, or they were visiting the emergency room and then scheduling a follow-up appointment with an orthopedic surgeon,” said Kim Bordenkircher, chief executive officer at Henry County Hospital. “Now, they can receive specialized, same-day care close to home, without needing to schedule an appointment.”
Orthopedic patients who require additional care will also benefit from coordinating services offered through the hospital. These include rehabilitation therapy services including the swing bed program that provides short-term skilled-level care in a hospital setting. The swing bed program makes available the full range of Henry County Hospital’s services to the patients and emphasizes an aggressive rehabilitation and medical program that helps build strength and endurance.
With the addition of the Henry County Hospital Orthopedics, patients can receive same-day orthopedic and sports injury care — no appointment necessary. Services offered through the clinic include the diagnosis and treatment of most orthopedic injuries including:
• Sprains and strains
• Fractures and dislocations
• Tendon and ligament injuries
• Painful, swollen or injured joint
• Foot or ankle pain
• Wrist, elbow, hand and shoulder pain
• Neck and back pain
Henry County Hospital Orthopedics is located at 1600 E. Riverview Ave., suite 109. Walk-in hours are Monday, 1–5 p.m.; Tuesday, 8 a.m.–noon; and Thursday, 8 a.m.-noon. For more information, call 419-591-3853 or visit henrycountyhospital.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.