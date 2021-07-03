PAULDING — The Paulding County Extension office will provide education and information opportunities on safe medication practices during two free in-person sessions in July.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health from 2018, it is estimated that 16.9 million Americans have misused prescription medications at least once per year. The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy has designed the program Generation RX to help combat these significant statistics.

Teaching medication safety to both younger and older residents of the state, Generation RX is focused on providing education to citizens in hopes to lower the number of prescription medication accidents and incidents. Dates and times for the OSU Paulding County Extension office programs are:

• July 16 at 11:45 a.m. at the Paulding County Senior Center

• July 27 at 2 p.m. at the Paulding County Extension Office

To sign up, register at: go.osu.edu/pauldingcountygenrx or call the extension office for more information at 419-399-8225.

For additional information on any Family and Consumer Sciences programs, contact Casey Bishop (Paulding County Extension Educator, Family and Consumer Sciences) at bishop.807@osu.edu or call 419-399-8225.

