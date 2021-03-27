NAPOLEON — Henry County Hospital has announced the arrival of Cierra Hartman, Certified Nurse Midwife, to Riverview Women’s Care. Hartman joins fellow certified nurse midwife, Sara Linkey and Dr. Erast Haftkowycz in providing comprehensive obstetric and gynecological care to women throughout northwest Ohio.
Cierra comes to Riverview Women’s Care with more than seven years of nursing experience prior to transitioning to midwifery. Her education includes a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Toledo and a Master of Science in Nursing, Nurse Midwifery from Frontier Nursing University.
As a certified nurse midwife, Hartman is trained as a nurse practitioner and can provide care in all areas of women’s health. Her practice encompasses areas of obstetrics and gynecology and includes annual exams/pap smears, family planning, infertility, labor support, menopausal issues and menstrual issues. Cierra is experienced in well-women care and offers expectant mothers prenatal care, delivery, and post-natal care.
Hartman, MSN, CNM, APRN is accepting new patients at Riverview Women’s Care, located at Henry County Hospital, 1600 Riverview Ave., suite 105. Hartman’s office hours are Monday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m.-noon.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 419-599-0055 or visit www.henrycountyhospital.org.
