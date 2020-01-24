Saturday will be a Back to the Future kind of night for the Relay for Life of Defiance County. The 2020 kick-off will be held at the Defiance Elks Lodge with the theme of Back to the 80s.
The 1980s have special significance for Relay for Life. It was in 1985 that Dr. Gordon Klatt established the community-based fundraiser for the American Cancer Society (ACS).
The public is invited to Saturday’s family-friend event to be held from 7-10 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1760 Jefferson Ave. There will be 80s music throughout the night, including a special bingo game called Singo with 80s music titles. There will be prizes for those who dress in their best 80s clothes and have the biggest 80s hair. There also will be favorite 80s food selections.
Included are basket raffles, team fundraisers and door prizes, as well as information on Relay for Life activities and the American Cancer Society.
The 2020 Relay for Life of Defiance County will be held June 19 at Defiance High School. More information is available by contacting event chairman Kim Carder at carderkimberly@yahoo.com, and co-chairman Eva Canalas at mineola1975@gmail.com.
