COLUMBUS — Registration is open for the fifth annual Ohio Workers’ Compensation Medical & Health Symposium May 1-2 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
Themed “Comprehen-sive Care for an Injured Worker,” the free symposium features education tracks and credits for health care practitioners, their staff, and legal professionals.
“This year’s symposium offers outstanding learning opportunities led by local and national experts on some of the most pressing health and medical issues of our time,” said Stephanie McCloud, administrator/CEO of the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC), the event’s sponsor.
Topics covered Friday and Saturday under the provider clinical education track include multidisciplinary treatment programs, the neurobiology of substance use disorder, identifying recovery risk factors, trauma principles, stories of triumph and recovery, and more.
Topics covered Friday for provider staff and administrators include key workers’ comp policies and procedures and the day-to-day operations of workers’ comp processes and workflows within a provider’s office or healthcare system.
New this year is a pre-conference vocational rehabilitation workshop from 1-4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 30. (Registration begins at 11:30 a.m.) The workshop will focus on ethical decision making and how to foster resilience in the face of adversity.
Visit the symposium’s webpage for more details. Registration is free. For questions, call BWC’s provider contact center at 800-644-6292, option 0-3-0, or email medsymposium@bwc.state.oh.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.