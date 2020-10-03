Two Defiance men are among 17 candidates in the 2020 Real Men Wear Pink of Northwest Ohio fundraising campaign of the American Cancer Society (ACS). Returning candidate Dr. Michael Thomson, president of Northwest State Community College, is joined by newcomer Paul “Spanky” Seibert, assistant fire chief for South Richland Fire Department.
Breast cancer affects everyone — both women and men. Apart from skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common cancer type in women. Real Men Wear Pink gives men a leadership role in the fight against breast cancer. Community leaders around the nation use the power of pink to raise awareness and money for the ACS breast cancer initiatives, including innovative research, patient services, and education around screenings and risk reduction. It is one important way that ACS is attacking cancer from every angle.
The mission became even more crucial this year with in-person fundraising events being cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Another concern is that regular mammogram screenings and health care provider appointments are being cancelled out of fear of the coronavirus.
Thomson considers it an honor and a privilege to once again be part of Pinktober. Among the talking points important to Thomson are awareness leading to early detection and better quality of life, research, and caregiver support. Great strides are being made in treatments and early detection.
The pandemic has put a dent in corporate donations. Thomson said individual donors can make a difference this year, and each of those donations is appreciated.
With no in-person events for the candidates, Thomson said that Zoom (a video conferencing service) meetings have provided a way to gather and share information. He was recently a featured speaker for candidates in Ohio and Michigan. Another meeting included 100 candidates from 15-20 states.
His passion for the cause stems from family history. Both his mother and his maternal grandmother succumbed to stage 4 breast cancer within a year of diagnosis. And incredibly, they passed on the same date some 20 years apart.
Thomson noted that his grandmother had avoided medical care prior to her diagnosis. Coming out of the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, she had a fear of health care. While fear is understandable in difficult times, there is a price to pay because an early diagnosis can be missed. His mother delayed her own medical care because she was a caregiver. Both situations can provide important lessons.
“So much is happening right now in the world that it becomes overwhelming for people. It is hard to take in one more thing. I get it,” Thomson commented.
In 2009, his wife, Anita, also was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. She was diligent in having regular mammograms from an early age but was among the 10% to 15% of cases where the cancer is not caught early.
“She survived bravely for seven years, surpassing the life span for over 90% of women similarly diagnosed. As her primary caregiver, it was very hard, but I was so thankful for resources and assistance from so many, including ACS,” Thomson continued.
Thomson found himself changing roles in 2018 when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He had been in Defiance for just a few months when he had a physical with his local health provider, Defiance Activate Clinic. Within two days he received a call that his prostate specific antigen (PSA) level was elevated, and more tests were needed. He also had a genetic screening, which indicated an aggressive cancer.
“They discovered my prostate cancer very early in its development. That led to early and effective treatment and a good prognosis for me. I strongly encourage everyone to be proactive in looking for cancer signs,” Thomson said.
Thomson is tested quarterly, with his most recent test marking two years as a survivor. He was very proactive in deciding his course of treatment. Once diagnosed, he went to the ACS website to download extensive information about prostate cancer and available treatments. He then chose surgery.
“As both a caregiver and a survivor, I have utilized ACS resources. There is so much information on cancer, but the ACS is the ‘go to’ spot for quality information that helps both caregivers and survivors to live smartly. And wearing pink at my workplace and in the community will give me abundant opportunities to share my journey and the important work being done to cure all cancers and tout the great work of the ACS,” Thomson added.
Family history also led Seibert to participate in the fundraising campaign.
“I am choosing to be a Real Men Wear Pink candidate because of my wife and daughters. I have lost my mom, grandmother, and an aunt to breast cancer. I am willing to help protect the girls that I love dearly,” Seibert explained. “Breast cancer runs on my maternal side, and I have lost those strong women to this horrible disease. I saw the fight and zest for life my mom had while fighting. She fought hard against cancer and she wasn’t going to let it define her.”
Tragically, Seibert lost both of his parents to cancer. His father was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He credits the ACS for helping both parents in their cancer battles.
“My mom had help with transportation support and care from the American Cancer Society. My mom especially was active with the Reach to Recovery program and breast cancer research. My sister, Sarah, then became actively involved in Henry County Relay for Life. I knew I needed to help give back also.”
Seibert was raised with the ideal of family and helping others. His sister, Sarah, describes him as one who still carries that ideal with him and inspires others to do the same. He works hard to pass those same traits to his daughters, and nieces and nephews. She also describes him as one who loves to laugh, and is a prankster. He has been known as Spanky since she first gave him the nickname the day he came home from the hospital.
One thing Seibert definitely takes very seriously is helping others. He has been active in the fire service since he was 18 years old, and currently holds the title of assistant fire chief for the South Richland Fire Department. He also helps with the Ayersville football team.
Seibert is a full-time employee of StandRidge Color in Defiance. Seibert and his wife, Kendra, are parents to Ava and Stella. They enjoy spending time with family, camping at the lake with their friends, and attending Ayersville sporting events.
Donations can be made to Thomson or Seibert by going to the Real Men Wear Pink of Northwest Ohio website and selecting the candidate. Donations also can be mailed to American Cancer Society/North Central Region, ATTN: Real Men Wear Pink of Northwest Ohio/ (enter name of candidate), 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland 44106.
Every dollar raised helps ACS save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research and patient support. Currently, a $792,000 breast cancer research grant is being conducted at the University of Toledo. Overall, the ACS has funded more than $67 million in research.
