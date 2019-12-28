The Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) is requesting public input on a draft of the Defiance County Active Transportation Plan (ATP).
An ATP outlines the vision, goals and strategies needed to support increased walking, bicycling and other active modes of transportation.
Any public comments received will be taken into consideration before the final plan is formally adopted.
Comments can be submitted online at mvpo.org/planning, or emailed to planner2@mvpo.org, and will be accepted until Jan. 13.
The draft plan is available online and at 1300 E. Second St., suite 200, Defiance.
According to the MVPO website, an ATP may be developed by a state, regional or local agency and should identify a combination of programs, policies and physical improvements (such as new sidewalks or bicycle paths) that are needed to ensure the safety, comfort and convenience of active travel modes.
The ATP might be one element of a broader planning process, such as a regional long-range transportation plan, or it might be a stand-alone document (sometimes also called a “bicycle/pedestrian” or “complete streets” plan).
According to the MVPO, community leaders in Williams County came together in late 2017 to create the Williams County Parks Committee. Members of the county health department, county engineering staff, municipal representatives, regional trail supporters and other county organizations formed the committee in order to better connect parks throughout the county, share resources and ultimately enhance amenities in Williams County while improving the overall quality of life for residents and visitors.
Through meeting and discussing ideas, the committee recognized the need for active transportation while planning for bicycle and pedestrian connectivity.
After recognizing the need for greater connectivity for non-motorized transportation, the committee enlisted the Maumee Valley Planning Organization to lead the development of an ATP for the county.
