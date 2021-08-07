Doug Bush, President of ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, will lead the community’s efforts to raise money to support Alzheimer’s care, support and research as the chair of the 2021 Black Swamp Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The Black Swamp Walk is Aug. 28, and will take place in-person at Triangle Park in Defiance, which is a new location. The Promise Garden and vendor area open at 9 a.m. and the walk ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Participants will walk in downtown Defiance at the close of the ceremony.
Julia Pechlivanos, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter, said the chapter is excited to move back to an in-person walk experience this year because it offers the opportunity for people who have been impacted by dementia including caregivers, family, friends and colleagues to share their stories with one another.
“The health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the chapter’s top priority. In addition to the downtown Defiance event location, we will also continue to offer options to participate online and in your neighborhood,” Pechlivanos said.
The walk draws from Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Williams, and Putnam counties. In northwest Ohio, 32,000 people live with the fatal, progressive brain disease and 96,000 family and friends care for them.
On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
Bush said, “I’m excited for the opportunity to become involved with this year’s Black Swamp Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Like so many others, my family has been impacted by a loved one suffering from this unforgiving disease. I’ve experienced first-hand how caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s can weigh on a family. By being involved, I hope to increase awareness about Alzheimer’s and advocate for research leading to improved treatment options.”
Area residents can go to alz.org/walk to sign up as a team captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual. Participants are encouraged to download the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to make their experience easier. Also, the FAQ page on alz.org/walk will be updated regularly for details on the Walk-day experience.
Pechlivanos said, “This year has been extremely stressful for all and that’s why our efforts to raise money for care and support for local families are so critical. This Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be extra special because despite the pandemic, we now have a first-ever approved treatment for Alzheimer’s. The Walk will celebrate this advancement as well as acknowledge the extraordinary efforts of caregivers this past year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.