ProMedica Total Rehab at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital recently expanded services and renovated the area.
ProMedica Defiance Total Rehab now offers a separate area for pelvic health and dry needling services.
The newly renovated space is complete with a spacious waiting area. Both services can be provided in exclusive rooms where patients can ask questions and receive treatment in private. The area has been lovingly dubbed “The Oasis” by ProMedica Total Rehab staff.
Bridget Gustwiller, PT, has been a practicing physical therapist for 20 years and is specially trained in the field of pelvic health services. She received training from the Herman & Wallace Pelvic Rehabilitation Institute, and has been treating pelvic health patients for the past seven years.
Pelvic floor physical therapy is the treatment of both women and men who experience urinary or fecal incontinence, constipation, pelvic pain, painful intercourse or pelvic organ prolapse.
Pelvic floor PT involves biofeedback and exercises to encourage relaxation and strengthening of the muscles of the lower pelvis. This is a non-surgical, evidence-based approach to the pelvic floor dysfunctions.
“Pelvic floor issues are very common, but can be an uncomfortable subject to discuss,” Gustwiller said. “This space allows us to connect with the patient in a way they can feel most comfortable. We want our patients to be comfortable and receive the best possible care and outcome while they are with us.”
Lynne Prigge, PT, has been in the field of physical therapy for 20 years, and received her training from Kinetacore Functional Dry Needling.
Trigger-point dry needling is a technique performed by specially trained physical therapists and uses thin needles to penetrate the skin and underlying tissue. It is used to ease muscular pain and stiffness, commonly from sports injuries, and fibromyalgia pain.
Prigge said that on the first visit, a thorough physical evaluation is done so that an individualized treatment plan can be created. She added that patients who receive dry needling also will receive other therapy treatments including exercise, range of motion and strengthening, education and daily modification suggestions.
“While we work to reduce the pain, we also want to make sure that it is not reoccurring,” Prigge said. “This may mean patients need to adjust certain aspects, such as posture.”
