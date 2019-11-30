November marks the sixth-year anniversary of the Nuél Boutique opening. The boutique is located in the Women’s Center of ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. Not only does the boutique offer a large variety of skin care products to treat acne, refresh and restore healthy skin, it also provides several treatments and services.
Vickie Moser, medical aesthetician, has been with Nuél for five years with more than 20 years of experience in the medical aesthetician field. “We do offer facials, peels, and cosmetic products, but we also offer advice on proper skin health. Skin can be permanently damaged from exposure to the sun, daily wear and other elements. At Nuél we can help each customer find a specialized routine to help keep their skin healthy.”
Moser works alongside Anthony Semaan, MD,; Richard Simman, MD; and Thomas Flanigan, MD. Dr. Semaan holds a vascular interventional fellowship degree from Ohio State University. He is a graduate of the University of Toledo Medical Center specializing in Radiology. Dr. Semaan offers laser treatments at the boutique that include treatment of rosacea, spider veins, vascular lesions and more.
Dr. Simman specializes in plastic and skin care services. He completed his burn fellowship and wound healing and cultured keratinocytes research fellowship at State University of New York. He has special interests in Botox, breast augmentation, and abdominoplasty.
Dr. Flanigan holds a fellowship in plastic and reconstructive surgery from Wayne State University where he also received his doctorate of medicine degree. He specializes in hand surgery, mastopexies, breast augmentations and reductions.
To celebrate the anniversary and the upcoming holidays, Nuél will hold an event on Wednesday from 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
For more information about Nuél, call 419-783-6843.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.