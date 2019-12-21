ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital has been recognized by the Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) for overall excellence in patient experience.
Based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX from iVantage Health Analytics, the Performance Leadership Awards reflect top-quartile performance among all rural hospitals in the United States in either quality, outcomes or patient perspective.
“ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital is proud to be recognized by the Chartis Center for Rural Health and NOSORH for our performance leadership in patient experience,” said Doug Bush, president, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. “We are committed to providing high-quality care and a great patient experience in every patient encounter.”
The Hospital Strength INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging data from publicly available sources, the INDEX aggregates data from 50 rural-relevant metrics across eight pillars of performance.
Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2020, the INDEX serves as the data foundation for a number of industry-leading rural recognition programs and legislative initiatives.
For more information about ProMedica, visit promedica.org.
