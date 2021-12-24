TOLEDO — ProMedica has announced that its president and CEO, Randy Oostra, has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare for 2021. This is the fifth consecutive year Oostra has received national recognition from Modern Healthcare.
This prestigious recognition program acknowledges and honors individuals deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most influential in the industry in terms of leadership and impact. Entries for the recognition are accepted from all sectors of the health care industry for senior-level executives, high-level government administrators and executives, elected officials, academics and thought leaders.
According to Modern Healthcare, “Last year’s complexity is reflected in our 2021 Most Influential People in Healthcare honorees. The year was dominated with vaccines that promised a return to normal. But that treatment faced ire and rejection from some, creating divisions in communities and even the health care workforce,” said Modern Healthcare editor Aurora Aguilar. “Meanwhile, the financial sector threw around its weight in health care, causing some pushback from the industry and regulators who say private equity and venture capital’s goals conflict with health care’s mission. Still, there’s no denying that new players affected the business of health care in 2021.”
“With all of the extraordinary and sustained demands we have experienced during the ongoing pandemic, it is an incredible honor for ProMedica to be recognized by Modern Healthcare once again,” said Oostra. “Throughout 2021, ProMedica team members have continued to overcome challenges and put the needs of others before their own, working tirelessly to care for and support our patients, residents, members and their families. We continue to be awe-inspired by and extremely grateful for their dedication, resilience and sacrifice.”
