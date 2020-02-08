February is Heart Health Month and ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital wants you to know how to keep your heart happy. William Colyer, MD, FACC specializes in cardiology and holds office hours at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital Medical Office Building 2, in suite 302, to see patients who may have had heart issues, or to work with patients to prevent heart issues from developing.
Dr. Colyer was able to speak about some of the most frequent questions he receives about heart health.
Can a higher body mass index increase your risk for heart disease?
Yes. An advanced body mass index (BMI) increases is associated with diabetes and high blood pressure, which increases the risk of developing heart disease.
What is the daily-recommended amount of exercise to prevent heart disease?
There is no “magic number” for minutes of exercise that will prevent heart disease. I often suggest a minimum of 150 minutes of intentional exercise each week. I say intentional exercise is physical activity that is “exercise for the sake of exercise.” In working to get to this total (or more) each session should be at least 10 minutes. Also, you should not take off more than two consecutive days.
Can smoking lead to heart disease?
Smoking is one of the most powerful risk factors for developing heart disease. Therefore, the best advice is to never start smoking. If you do smoke, there are a number of strategies that can be used to help you quit. You should talk to your doctor about these strategies.
Can a high fat and cholesterol diet cause heart disease?
There is some data to suggest that increased consumption of saturated fat can increase the risk of heart disease. It does appear that heavily processed foods are worse for health than less processed food. For the most part you should eat from the perimeter of the grocery store — fresh produce, fresh meats, frozen vegetables for those that may not be in season. Be cautious with processed meats and baked sweets, which are also found on the perimeter of the store. Limit consumption of canned goods, boxed goods and other foods with a long shelf life at room temperature.
Annual check-ups with a primary care provider can reduce the risk of heart disease?
Yes, absolutely. Everyone should be seen at least once a year. This will allow for blood pressure and other risk factors to be measured, identified and treated before more heart disease develops.
For February, and always, work on a balanced diet of healthy and mindful choices. Maintain an exercise routine that works for you and keep to it. If you do not have a primary care provider already, it is a good idea to find one that you like and that works for you. Seeing your provider can decrease the risk of heart disease and help you to make healthy choices to keep your heart happy.
