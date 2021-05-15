TOLEDO — ProMedica has announced that it has earned The Partnership for Excellence (TPE) 2021 Platinum, Governor’s Award for Excellence. The TPE awards represent Ohio, Indiana, and West Virginia’s highest honor for performance excellence through innovation, results, and visionary leadership using the Baldrige Excellence Framework.
By working within the Baldridge Excellence Framework set forth by TPE, ProMedica has been able to demonstrate a greater focus on patients, residents and members, along with improved process management, innovation, work systems, and organization-wide results. TPE acknowledged that organizations demonstrating such improvements typically experience lower costs, improved productivity, and increases in both employee and customer satisfaction.
TPE recognized ProMedica for its evolution into an integrated health and well-being organization that spans the continuum of health care, stating, “In keeping with its vision to create a transformational health and well-being model that integrates the physical and social needs of people at every stage of their life, ProMedica is a national pioneer and leader in social determinants of health.”
As part of the award evaluation process, TPE reviewed all aspects of ProMedica, including the organization’s provider and clinical services, senior care services and Paramount health and dental insurance divisions. To qualify for this award, ProMedica was rigorously evaluated by an independent board of examiners in seven areas defined by the Baldrige Excellence Framework: leadership; strategy; customers; measurement, analysis, and knowledge management; workforce; operations; and results.
“ProMedica has been on a multi-year journey with TPE and the Baldridge Excellence Framework, receiving top recognition for individual hospitals and gold-level recognition for the system the past two years,” said Randy Oostra, president and CEO of ProMedica. “We are extremely honored to receive the highest-level regional recognition for our entire system this year, especially considering the added challenges presented by the pandemic. This recognition is the direct result of our employees’ strong connection to our mission, vision and values and their commitment to continual process improvement. We are grateful for TPE’s recognition of our decade-long commitment and national leadership in addressing the social determinants of health. We look forward to continuing our journey of excellence.”
ProMedica is slated to be formally honored at an awards banquet later this year and recognized during TPE’s annual Quest for Success virtual conference to be held September 13-14.
As the recipient of TPE’s highest-level award, ProMedica will be invited to apply for the national Baldrige award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.