November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and it is thought that around 30 million United States residents have diabetes, while another 80 million are living with pre-diabetes.
The two main types of diabetes are Type 1, and Type 2 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes occurs when beta cells from the pancreas that produce insulin are mistakenly attacked by the immune system.
Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes, making up around 90% of all cases. It occurs when an individual’s cells stop responding to insulin, or the cells cannot produce correct amounts of insulin. The blood sugar levels then become too high. The exact cause of Type 2 diabetes is not certain, but contributing factors may be lack of exercise, increased weight and genetics.
The symptoms of diabetes include the following: blurry vision, unusual fatigue, frequent urination, excessive hunger or thirst, and slow-healing wounds. If you are experiencing a number of these symptoms, ask your primary care provider about the possibility of having diabetes.
The ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital’s nationally recognized diabetes education program empowers participants to manage their diabetes successfully by teaching the necessary skills to help keep their blood glucose levels in target ranges. Individualized plans are based on the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) standards of care.
Individual and group sessions are available. Education sessions focus on diabetes overview, diabetes treatment plan, nutrition and meal planning, exercise, glucose monitoring and goal setting. Certified diabetes educators (CDE) will provide management skills and motivational strategies to promote healthy life changes and prevent complications associated with diabetes.
CDE’s are health care providers such as a dietitian, nurse or pharmacist who can help you learn about diabetes and your diabetes treatment plan. They are professionals whose expertise is diabetes management. These professionals counsel participants on how to incorporate healthy eating and physical activity into their lives. They also help participants to understand how their diabetes medications work, teach them how to monitor their glucose levels to avoid risk of complications and give them the ability to problem solve.
Medicare and most health insurance plans cover the cost of diabetes education with a provider referral.
To schedule diabetes education services with ProMedica, call 419-783-6892.
