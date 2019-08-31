Departments at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital faced off recently in a competition to bring in the most school supplies to donate.
Staff collected 127 pounds of supplies to donate to Ravens Care, and schools in Defiance.
Ravens Care is a Christian emergency assistance program in Defiance County funded by 23 area churches, United Way of Defiance County, private donations and fundraising projects.
