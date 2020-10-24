ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital recently welcomed Janae Miller as the medical aesthetician in Nu'el Boutique. Nu'el is a skin health boutique that features exclusive therapeutic and medical grade skin care products, as well as colorful and nourishing cosmetics.
Miller is a native of Hicksville and graduated from Hicksville High School in 2016. She then completed her esthetics schooling at Rudaes School of Beauty Culture in Fort Wayne.
"I am so excited for this new journey as a medical aesthetician," said Miller. "My passion for skin care began with my love of makeup, which led to esthetics school where I fell in love with learning about skincare."
Nu'el Boutique is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday. Curbside service and virtual consultations are available. For more information or to schedule an appointment call 419-783-6843.
