Recently, 122 auxiliary volunteers from ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital were recognized for contributing 14,389 hours in 2019.
Volunteers work in the hospital at the information desk, surgery center, coffee cart, gift shop and the Thrift and Gift Shop, located on East Second Street. Not only do the volunteers assist with hospital services, they raise funds for the hospital. These funds are used to help purchase additional equipment and programs for patients.
Among 2019 purchases were an oncology exam table, a tilt table and helping to fund the hospital’s tomosynthesis machine for breast cancer screenings. All pediatric patients receive a plush animal and all newborns receive a “Good Night Moon” book from the auxiliary. The auxiliary also helps to fund Sufficient Grace Ministries, home nursing visits for newborns, car seats and supplies and classes for oncology patients.
Due to COVID-19, the annual spring recognition meal was cancelled. Volunteers who would have been recognized for their hours were: Sharlene Bunke, 541 hours; Evelyn Cook, 508.75; Joan Bailey, 491.5; Barbara Buchanan, 442.25; Dian Okuley, 397.25; Sandy Frankowski, 378; Eleanor Roth, 366.25; Robin Ball, 347.25; Pat Hostetler, 345.25; Jerame Williamson, 341.5; Kelly Brown, 340.75; Deb Dunbar, 334.75; Marilyn Smith, 322.5; Martha L. Dennie, 322; Martha Vaughn, 290.5; Doug Davis, 283.5; Dan Wagner, 282.6; Jim Kline, 277.25; Wanda Chochol, 275.15; Barbara Dales, 268.25; Jill Krutsch, 265.5; Agnes McDonald, 260; Nancy Lott, 254; Joan O’Brien, 253.75; Linda Sisco, 250.5; Rosie Bryant, 236; Janet Dandy, 227.25; Judith Younger, 220.78; Barbara Ivey, 218.25; Cathie Bok, 205.75; Steve Santo, 200.75; Dee Lawson, 200.5; Dottie Mottashed, 188.25; Joanne Santo, 184.5; Nancy Swingle, 183.25; Katie Dickie, 182.75; Dave Jones, 179; Shirley Schlosser, 173.75; Lester Sanders, 172.25; Byron Chalker, 166.25; Betty Ellison, 165.75; Beverlie McCoy, 165.5; Beverly Smith, 163.75; Carol Bowers, 158.75; Kandy Guilliam, 154.75; Pat Zachrich, 154.25; Susan Shirey, 153.25; James Gillis, 152; Judy Davis, 149.75; Craig Frankowski, 149.75; Donna VanVlerah, 149; Vern Kindinger, 147.5; Sandy Youkers, 147; Arlene Rozevink, 146.5; Virginia Prucha, 143.25; Rose Wilson, 138.75; Donna Black, 135; Tammy Saylor, 132.75; Barb Jones, 132; Karen Pracht, 131.75; Jennifer Froelich, 130.5; Lynn Fensler, 128.75; Siegfried Kircher, 122; Richard Weisgerber, 121; Joanne Murphy, 115.75; Suzanne Hultz, 114.25; Deb Weisgerber 114.25; Deb Walther, 112.5; Kathe Coles, 110.5; Jerry Fensler, 110.25; Nancy Stone, 103.75; and Betty Pickering, 102.75.
The first 100-hour pin with a 200-hour bar went to Wanda Schlachter, 318.75. The first 100-hour pin with a 100-hour bar went to Rickie Burkhardt, 226; and Larry Yoder, 213.
Earning their first 100-hour pin were Marty Schaufele, 164; Diane Stemen, 132.25; Susan Schlacter, 124.5; Web Olson, 119; Mary Keel, 116.25; and Wilma Davis, 101.
Remembered in memoriam were Susan Bacon, Ellen Bayliss, Mildred Bielke, Dave Campbell, Don Fee, Ann Grant, Rosemary Stork and Charlene Weaver.
Volunteers are currently being used in a limited capacity at the hospital. To learn more about the auxiliary and volunteer opportunities, contact Gina Sheffel at 419-783-6800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.