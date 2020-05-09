With social distancing and limited contact in place it is difficult to understand how health care is continuing. At ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital continuing patient care is essential. ProMedica Defiance Pain Management Clinic is making big strides in order to continue reaching patients during recent events.
With telemedicine and “E-visits” providers are still able to reach out to their patients. Telemedicine is a secure, two-way connection between the patient and provider that allows the patient to receive clinical services through electronics such as a computer, tablet or smart phone.
“Communication with our patients is instrumental during this time. We are not only providing care that would normally be given, but we are also helping to prevent other underlying issues that can arise from isolation such as depression. With electronic visits, we are able to help patients that have mobility issues or need transportation from others. It has made a difference in how we are able to provide care without having to physically be with the patient,” says Patricia Kroncke, NP about the current e-visits being provided to patients.
“It is different for patients, but they really seem to enjoy the visits,” said Shaley Ruffer, medical assistant (MA) at ProMedica Defiance Pain Management Clinic. Ruffer and the Pain Clinic team have worked hard to connect with patients through ProMedica’s health system program called MyChart.
“MyChart video feature is user friendly, but for those who experience difficulty, we are able to call and walk them step-by-step through the setup process which the patients really appreciate. Once the connection has been made, patients are able to have a visit with our Pain Management physician, Dr. Sheriff Hefzy. “We are really excited to be able to continue to take excellent care of our patients during this time.”
While staff has worked hard to help make the connection for telemedicine visits, they are singing praises of the patients they are working with. “They are great. They have been flexible, and adapting to the situation and making it easy to work through these times. We really cannot say enough about how much we really appreciate all of them,” said Kaylan DeWeese, MA at the clinic.
For more information about the pain management services at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital call 419-783-6937.
